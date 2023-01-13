Over the past 12 months there have been some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Northumberland.

In the Blyth hotel, staff found his and hers matching Jimmy Choo hiking boots, presumably belonging to the most fashionable hikers Northumberland has ever seen. Later in the year, a gold framed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on her coronation was left behind.

In Hexham, a few bizarre things were left behind from peoples trips throughout the year. In one room, a Celestron Starsense telescope was found (which cost around £200). In another room, staff found a box of 100 embroidered personalised wedding napkins – lets just hope they were spares! A 60 year old marriage certificate also ended up in the lost and found office.

In the Berwick hotel, a balance bike was left behind – fingers crossed that wasn’t a birthday present leaving a child very upset.

Further South at Newcastle Seaton Burn Travelodge both a A Paw Patrol Look Out Tower and a wetsuit were left in the lost and found office.

And, in Washington Travelodge a business plan for a tea shop was left behind in a room – hopefully they had spare copies!

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our hotels in Northumberland, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included a Celestron Starsense telescope, a gold framed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on her coronation and a Paw Patrol Look Out Tower “

"Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months."