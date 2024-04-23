Jim Carnegie at Berwick War Memorial holding the helmet that he wore throughout the battle. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Not only are they a reminder of those who died in two world wars that we may live in freedom, but of more recent conflicts in which he has lost comrades.

Jim spent 24 years serving Queen and Country and is giving a talk on one key battle in which he was involved.

He would welcome support at an open meeting in The Lady Waterford Hall at Ford on Thursday, May 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm to raise funds for Ford Church.

Tickets are priced £15. Canapés and drinks will be served from 6pm, followed by the talk with time for questions. Email [email protected] to inform about attendance.

After passing the infamous Parachute Regiment P Company and Parachuting courses as a teenager, Jim went on to serve in trouble spots all over the world – sometimes at very short notice.

Jim will share his eyewitness account of ‘Operation Barras’, which was renamed ‘Operation Certain Death’ by some so dangerous was his mission to rescue hostages in Sierra Leone.

Whilst on a peacekeeping mission, five British Soldiers of The Royal Irish Regiment and their Sierra Leone Army Liaison Officer were abducted at gun point by ‘The West Side Boys’, a group of 500 rebels.

Negotiations failed and the hostages’ lives were threatened, and so the UK Government assembled a force comprising The Special Air Service, The Special Boat Service and The Parachute Regiment.

Jim has vivid memories of preparing his men for a 10-mile run at their Dover base when life changed dramatically. They were ordered to assemble in full battle kit and head to an airfield.

There to have their photographs taken, write their wills and last letters, phones taken away, no farewells with family, all contact with the outside world locked down. Jim will tell in detail what happened next to those in attendance on May 2.