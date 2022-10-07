Jennifer's delight at becoming a partner at law firm in Morpeth
Morpeth-based David Auld & Co Solicitors has a new partner.
Long-term Morpeth resident Jennifer Bell, who started at the firm in 2005 as the office junior, has joined existing partners David Bawn and Steve Frake.
She has worked her way up at David Auld & C – becoming a legal secretary and a paralegal specialising in wills and probate, and she then achieved her accreditation as full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, making her an acknowledged expert in the field.
Jennifer said: “It is a great honour that the firm has recognised me this way – I never imagined when I first started on the bottom rung of the ladder that one day I would become a partner in the business.
Most Popular
“I would like to thank the firm for this wonderful opportunity.”
Managing partner David Bawn said: “We are proud that Jenny is joining the partnership. She continues to do an amazing job and is a fantastic ambassador to the firm.”