Long-term Morpeth resident Jennifer Bell, who started at the firm in 2005 as the office junior, has joined existing partners David Bawn and Steve Frake.

She has worked her way up at David Auld & C – becoming a legal secretary and a paralegal specialising in wills and probate, and she then achieved her accreditation as full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, making her an acknowledged expert in the field.

Jennifer said: “It is a great honour that the firm has recognised me this way – I never imagined when I first started on the bottom rung of the ladder that one day I would become a partner in the business.

From left, Steve Frake, Jennifer Bell and David Bawn.

“I would like to thank the firm for this wonderful opportunity.”