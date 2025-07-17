It was a poignant moment when Janine Anderson-Rootham received her first-class law degree.

In her thoughts during the graduation ceremony at the University of Sunderland earlier this month was her mother, June Anderson-Walker.

June, who died suddenly when Janine was just 19, will have been better known to people in Berwick – where she was born – as June Curry.

She spent time working at the Berwick Advertiser before later retraining as a nursery nurse.

Janine Anderson-Rootham on her graduation day and a family photograph of her mother, June Anderson-Walker.

Janine has told her own story of her award-winning success as a mature student, including how her mother inspired her, “in the hope that those who knew her in Berwick will take pride in this news”.

The 41-year-old, who lives in the southern part of Northumberland, said: “I’d always wanted to be a barrister, ever since discovering Ally McBeal on Channel 4 in the late 90s. One Christmas, my mam even bought me the full DVD box set.

“While many of the episodes were make-believe, the themes of fighting for justice really resonated with me.

“After my mam’s death, my education was put on hold. I’d often say to friends’ children, ‘Stick in at school,’ or ‘If I had my time again, I’d become a barrister’.

“Then it all started again – after Covid and a bit of a midlife crisis – with a trip to a local court to observe, where I unexpectedly bumped into a friend who had become a Crown Prosecutor.

“Her encouragement, along with the support of my family (including her dad Donald Anderson-Walker, a former Coldstream Guard) gave me the push I needed to give education one more try and start chasing the dream.

“I also had my mam as an inspiration. She was hardworking, thoughtful, and quietly determined. Even while managing a busy family life – raising two daughters, working, and studying – she completed distinction-level essays.

“As I hadn’t completed my A-levels, I had to enrol on a four-year degree course with a built-in foundation year.

“It wasn’t an easy task. I was the first in my family to attend university while balancing two jobs, two volunteer roles, gaining police station accreditation and raising two children. But I was determined and I often thought of my mam’s determination along the way, and the University of Sunderland has been fantastic.

“In 2024, I was honoured to receive the prestigious Lord Neuberger Prize Award for academic excellence and potential at the Bar. I’ve now been awarded the Ede & Ravenscroft Prize 2025, which recognises outstanding academic achievement and contributions across university.

“In September, I’ll begin the Bar Course – with the goal of qualifying as a barrister next year.

“On my first day at university, I cried tears of joy that I’d finally made it and there were more tears on graduation day as my mam was in my thoughts throughout.

“I am proud to share my achievements as the daughter of June Curry in the hope that those who knew her in Berwick will take pride in this news.”