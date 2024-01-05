News you can trust since 1854
Janette puts best foot forward for Royal British Legion

Royal British Legion (RBL) Case Officer Janette McNally has walked 330,000 steps to raise funds for the armed forces charity.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:28 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 18:28 GMT
Janette McNally.
Janette McNally.

The 59-year-old, from Wallsend, has worked for the RBL for the past 12 months and was keen to do something after seeing first-hand what the charity does for the North East Armed Forces community.

Janette, who was recently diagnosed with asthma, walked 11,000 steps every day for a month to hit her fundraising target – raising a total of £250.

She said: “I hear so many sad stories in my job, so I wanted to get out there and do something to offer a bit of help. I wanted to contribute to the charity directly because the work we do is amazing.

“It was challenging to get all the steps in, because I work from home most of the time, but I went out at lunchtimes in all weathers and when it was really bad, I walked up and down the hallway of my bungalow.”

