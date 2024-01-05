Janette McNally.

The 59-year-old, from Wallsend, has worked for the RBL for the past 12 months and was keen to do something after seeing first-hand what the charity does for the North East Armed Forces community.

Janette, who was recently diagnosed with asthma, walked 11,000 steps every day for a month to hit her fundraising target – raising a total of £250.

She said: “I hear so many sad stories in my job, so I wanted to get out there and do something to offer a bit of help. I wanted to contribute to the charity directly because the work we do is amazing.