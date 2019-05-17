Jane returns to South Africa to see classroom she helped buy

An Alnwick resident returned to the area of South Africa where she helped raise funds for a classroom to give local children some goodies.

Jane Hardy used to live in Cape Town and a few years ago she met up with someone she went to university with whilst on holiday with her husband – a holiday that included the Robben Island to Cape Town Freedom Swim.

Pupils in the container classroom.

This person was involved with a charity called Breadline Africa and Jane decided to help with fund-rasing for its project to purchase a shipping container that would then be refurbished for children to use as a classroom.

This has now happened, with the biggest activity carried out by the 52-year-old being the successful swimming of the moat of the Castle of Good Hope, in South Africa, with local man and friend Arafat Gatabazi.

The classroom is located in the Cape Town township of Khayelitsha. It provides a safe place to go and a basic education to poverty-stricken orphaned children in the township.

She recently went along to see it and hand out items donated by the team at the Sainsbury’s store in Alnwick, which has previously supported her with Comic Relief and Sport Relief activities.

These included keyrings, wrist bands, pin badges and Comic Relief red noses and deeley boppers.

Jane said: “It was lovely to see the classroom up and running and I was taken aback by how well-behaved the children were. They really enjoyed receiving the items.

“I’m now fund-raising for a kitchen facility at a second container classroom in the same area. At the moment, it’s a dangerous situation because the cook is in a wooden shack using an open flame.”

To make a donation for this fund-raising, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jane-hardy10