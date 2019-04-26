Jam Jar Army appeal takes a giant step towards total

In just two months since the launch of our latest Jam Jar Army appeal, you have made great strides towards sponsoring a step in the new Playhouse staircase.

The Gazette’s plea for cash to ‘buy’ a piece of the theatre and help it edge closer to its own fund-raising target of £800,000 has taken a giant leap forward.

The proposed new-look staircase at the Alnwick Playhouse.

It has marched past the £300 mark, almost a third of the way to the target of £1,000, which would allow this newspaper’s readers to be one of the sponsors of the iconic staircase.

A plaque will then be fixed to the step to mark your achievement. But there is still a long way to go, so we would like readers to save their loose change to stamp their mark on the theatre’s ongoing appeal, Show Your Support.

Following in the footsteps of previous Jam Jar Army appeals, it is already proving very popular.

In the past, you have raised money for several local causes, including HospiceCare North Northumberland, dog rescue charity SHAK, and the Stephen Carey Fund to provide defibrillators in our communities, each surpassing the target of £10,000.

This time, the required amount is more modest, but still a lot of pennies, so if you haven’t already, we urge you to grab a jar, eat the jam and start filling it with coins as soon as you can.

When you have reached the rim, drop the jar into the Gazette office at 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, and we’ll add it to the total.

We’d like to thank readers for their support once again.

The appeal has raised well over £50,000 since its launch in May 2011.

The £300 total was made up of £29 in 1p coins; £44 in 2p coins; £80 in 5p coins; £40 in 10p coins; £90 in 20p coins (interestingly the highest amount); £5 in 50p coins and £12 in £1 coins.

Individuals and community groups can still sponsor their own step in the staircase for £1,000, or sponsor one of the 260 seats in the auditorium for £250.

Visit the Playhouse website at www.supportyourplayhouse.co.uk or call staff on 01665 510785 and tell them the message that you would like inscribed on a brass plaque which will be fitted to the spiral staircase or the back of a seat.