The Jag Art 82 Paxton House Landscape Artist of the Year for 2024/25 winner has received her prize.

The competition is an aspect of the partnership between the Berwick team led by James Alexander Gaffney and Paxton House.

Emma Sweryda was selected from a talented pool of artists by the panel of judges for the competition and the presentation has now taken place.

James said: “The judging panel included Ian James Cowan, a Jag Art 82 artist, and Nic Jones from Art Work magazine, who named Emma the overall winner.

Presentation to Emma Sweryda, right in picture.

“Emma’s unique use of felting, which she completed within the given time constraints, resulted in a stunning piece that truly earned her the first prize – £100, a trophy, and the prestigious title of Paxton House Landscape Artist of the Year.

“We also want to recognise Jamie Cook, who took home the second prize for his exceptional pencil art.

“Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to announce that the 2025 competition will take place on August 30 at Paxton House, £10 entry fee. For more details, feel free to email us at [email protected]

“This season, Emma’s magnificent artwork, along with the winners’ shield, will be showcased at Paxton House. We can’t wait to see this year’s entries and hope you might be inspired to join in the competition.

“Will you be the next Paxton House Landscape Artist of the Year?”