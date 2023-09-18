News you can trust since 1854
Jag Art 82 link-up with Paxton House delight for James

An artist who is becoming well-known in Berwick for his art classes and other activities has announced a partnership with Paxton House.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Jag Art 82 have become the resident artists at Paxton House.

James Alexander Gaffney leads the Jag Art 82 team and last week he was delighted to reveal on social media that they have become the resident artists in the elegant Adam designed mansion.

The post included the following: “We’ve been squirrelling away filling the walls with over 75 pieces of art already in the past few weeks and will be adding to (them). It’s been very hard not to tell everyone what we’re up to, but now we can.

“We will be set up in the Hayloft on the estate and we shall be announcing the next part of what we are up to very soon, but we can tell you it does involve classes here on the estate.

“Massive shout out to all the staff who made this transition onto the estate a delight.”

Related topics:Berwick