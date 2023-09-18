Jag Art 82 have become the resident artists at Paxton House.

James Alexander Gaffney leads the Jag Art 82 team and last week he was delighted to reveal on social media that they have become the resident artists in the elegant Adam designed mansion.

The post included the following: “We’ve been squirrelling away filling the walls with over 75 pieces of art already in the past few weeks and will be adding to (them). It’s been very hard not to tell everyone what we’re up to, but now we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be set up in the Hayloft on the estate and we shall be announcing the next part of what we are up to very soon, but we can tell you it does involve classes here on the estate.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...