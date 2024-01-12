An artist who is becoming well-known for his art classes and other activities has joined forces with Berwick Rangers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Alexander Gaffney leads the Jag Art 82 team and he came along to run a masterclass for youngsters at the football club’s Community Academy Winter Camp.

As part of this initial collaboration, Shielfield Park now proudly showcases artwork of a ‘Coosty Coo’ in black and gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: “We’re excited about this link-up and we will be collaborating further with Kieran and his team as the year progresses so please stay tuned.

As part of this initial collaboration, Shielfield Park now proudly showcases artwork of a ‘Coosty Coo’ in black and gold.

“We’re looking forward to a busy 2024 as we return to Paxton House in March with classes ran by our resident artist Ian Cowan.

“Our new team member Jan will add craft into our projects all over Berwick and Northumberland and our free classes in aid of suicide prevention will be starting next month.”