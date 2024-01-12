News you can trust since 1854
Jag Art 82 link-up with Berwick Rangers delight for James

An artist who is becoming well-known for his art classes and other activities has joined forces with Berwick Rangers.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:53 GMT
James Alexander Gaffney leads the Jag Art 82 team and he came along to run a masterclass for youngsters at the football club’s Community Academy Winter Camp.

As part of this initial collaboration, Shielfield Park now proudly showcases artwork of a ‘Coosty Coo’ in black and gold.

James said: “We’re excited about this link-up and we will be collaborating further with Kieran and his team as the year progresses so please stay tuned.

“We’re looking forward to a busy 2024 as we return to Paxton House in March with classes ran by our resident artist Ian Cowan.

“Our new team member Jan will add craft into our projects all over Berwick and Northumberland and our free classes in aid of suicide prevention will be starting next month.”

For more information, go to the Jag Art Facebook page.

