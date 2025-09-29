As part of Jag Art 82’s new business initiatives for 2025, the team has been reviewing eateries and shops in Berwick and across the Scottish Borders.

Among them, one establishment has recently been honoured by the Jag Art 82 Review Team as offering the best breakfast in the region.

The Blackadder Restaurant in Greenlaw was awarded this prestigious title after the team enjoyed what they described as the finest breakfast they that they have had in 2025 within the Scottish Borders.

James Alexander Gaffney of Jag Art 82 said: “Chefs Diana and Kirsty have truly perfected their craft, earning top marks.

Chefs Diana and Kirsty at the Blackadder Restaurant in Greenlaw.

“The service by Ashleigh and Eve further contributed to the outstanding experience and it was also revealed that this was the first day of breakfast service for the staff.

The Blackadder is now under new ownership by the Smillie family and we wish them all the best of luck.

“In addition, Thistle Do Nicely in Berwick-upon-Tweed, operated by Fraser and Deborah, has received equally excellent reviews for their breakfast, which is also highly recommended.”

All reviews are available on Jagart82.com and James had the pleasure of welcoming Kirsty and Diana as guests on his podcast, IMAGINATION STATION NETWORK, which can be found on YouTube and Spotify.

The review went viral on Facebook, accumulating more than 22,000 views and counting. You can view the post at www.facebook.com/share/r/1BgsJ53cFw/?mibextid=wwXIfr