There were mixed emotions for an artist who has become well-known in Berwick for his art classes and other activities in his latest update.

James Alexander Gaffney, who set-up and leads the Jag Art 82 team, has spoken of his delight that all of the students at its Berwick academy have successfully passed their level one Jag Art 82 AQA assessments in writing and storytelling.

However, he also announced that the team will be leaving the town because it has been unable to secure the required funding to continue its projects in the area.

Since launching the initiative, James has worked with various organisations in the town. For example, a link-up with Berwick Rangers included running a children’s workshop, creating eye-catching artwork, running raffles and creating prints.

Students at the Jag Art 82 Berwick academy with members of the team and High Sheriff of Northumberland George Farr.

He said: “We could not be prouder of these young people and the dedication they have shown in their work. It has been an honour to watch them grow.

“The students in the class are Charlotte Flannigan, Logan Glasgow, Ella Rosie, Áron MacGregor Gibson, Patrycja Matuszak and Callie Stott.

“Jag Art 82 started on 27 July 2020 and since then, we have enjoyed every moment helping to nurture hundreds of young people and creatives. It has truly been a privilege to see their development and creativity flourish.

“It was also a great honour to have George Farr, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, present the certificates to the class.

"However, with good news comes some disappointment. Sadly, this will be our final class in Berwick.

“Despite the significant funding available in the area, the Jag Art 82 team has applied for further support but, unfortunately, has been unable to secure the necessary funding. As a result, we have no choice but to close this project.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to John and his team at the YHA for providing us with a venue for the past 18 months.

“This marks the end of Jag Art 82’s projects in Berwick, as all other initiatives have also been discontinued due to the lack of funding.

“However, you can find us in the Scottish Borders, in Kelso, where we have exciting plans for the future.”