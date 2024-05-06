Jag Art 82 going from strength to strength in Berwick
And Jag Art 82, led by James Alexander Gaffney, now includes productions on several short period drama films that he has written.
There has been a collaboration with Berwick Rangers which has involved running a children’s workshop, creating eye-catching artwork that is currently displayed on their site, running raffles – including a pair of customised trainers from Jag Art 80Shoe – and creating prints, bringing in revenue towards the ground.
As for art and other initiatives, James said: “We currently run Saturday art classes with our amazing artist Ian James Cowan that are in four-week blocks (available to book through [email protected]) and our very own amazing Jan runs not only the admin side and assists myself on projects, but also runs Craft Art 82 which facilitates craft and art projects – one being at Caffè Nero Berwick on behalf of the charity Mind.
“Our Sunday art class is growing and is now housed at YHA Granary Berwick, we also have our new JAG ART 82 academy of junior Jag Artists, we have been visiting and running workshops all around Berwick, Eyemouth and the borders where we have been selecting some very talented kids to bring on to our new academy. Details can be found at our new website (jagart82.com)
“We have a lot going on and owe it all to the Berwick-upon-Tweed town and the borders. ‘Inspire to be inspired’ is our motto. We are inspired by the town and borders so we are able continue to set up our workshops.
“We are currently applying for funding as most of our projects are self-funded by my art and books. We also have launched the third instalment of children’s books, all added to the amazing work going on at Jag Art 82.
“Our weekly newsletter for May has been kindly sponsored by Fieldhouse Gallery and ROJO Antiques of Berwick, once again installing the love of the community, and we are eternally grateful.
“We are just getting going, so lots to come as we go.”
