Jacob aiming to make his mark with independent war movie filmed in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th May 2025, 11:30 BST

A man who got to observe Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle in action at close hand is using what he learned during the process of making his own film.

Jacob Stockton, who grew up in Northumberland, has written and directed Man on the Hill – which is set in the Second World War.

Starring Michael Tait as ‘Jim’ and Alexander Clark as ‘Oskar’, it has been filmed in the North East and the locations include Morpeth, Tranwell Woods and countryside in the Alnwick area, including at the Bolton Chapel.

The 26-year-old has wanted to be a filmmaker from a very young age and studied the subject at college then university.

Man on the Hill stars Michael Tait as 'Jim' and Alexander Clark as 'Oskar'.
Man on the Hill stars Michael Tait as ‘Jim’ and Alexander Clark as ‘Oskar’.

After shadowing some directors after graduation, he had a big break after he got a role as an extra for the upcoming 28 Years Later directed by Mr Boyle. The filming locations for this major post-apocalyptic horror film included towns and villages in Northumberland.

Jacob said: “As I was involved as an extra, I saw that there was a position available as a runner and PA. I managed to get it and through that job, I was at the set for around five/six weeks.

“It was great to observe how things were run – and particularly how such a successful director in Danny Boyle operated. I learned a lot and I brought those lessons to Man on the Hill.”

Filming is now complete for his movie, which is being distributed by Fully Loaded Pictures on an independent budget of £1,000, and it is now in the post-production period. It is hoped that there will be a premiere for it at the back end of the summer.

Discussions take place during filming.
Discussions take place during filming.

The synopsis for the film includes the following: “In the Second World War, British soldiers find themselves fighting behind enemy lines in war torn France.

“Jim, a British soldier, realises he is the last standing and flees the battle. When Oskar, a young German soldier, finds Jim hiding, he must make a decision. Soon, Jim and Oskar find that they have more in common than they initially thought.”

Jacob added: “Alexander and Michael, and the whole crew of 25, have been great. Networking with North East organisations that put on war re-enactments has also been a big help.”

People can follow the film’s progress at @manonthehillmovie or @fullyloadedpicturesuk on Instagram.

News you can trust since 1854
