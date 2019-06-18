'It’s very important to have strong ties with the continent': Alnwick civic party returns from twinning visit to Germany
Alnwick’s civic party has returned from a successful twinning visit to Germany.
Mayor Lynda Wearn, deputy mayor Geoff Watson and town clerk Bill Batey were invited to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Voerde district.
“It was a very informative and valuable experience,” Coun Wearn told Alnwick Town Council. “They made us feel very welcome.”
Coun Watson added: “They were so friendly and were very enthusiastic about strengthening the links between Alnwick and Voerde.”
It was the first twinning visit to Voerde since local government reorganisation in 2009, the link having been established by Alnwick District Council.
It was decided to invite a small civic party from Voerde to Alnwick in 2020.
Coun Wearn said the music festival could benefit.