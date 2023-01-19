Coun Glen Sanderson was grilled on the looming budget at a meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley local area council.

Coun Sanderson and his deputy, Coun Richard Wearmouth, have been attending each of the county’s five local area councils to present a “state of the county” report ahead of the unveiling of the budget next year.

After discussing the council’s plans to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II with a series of memorial walks and parks around the county, Coun Rebecca Wilczeck, who represents the Bedlington East ward, said: “Where is Bedlington’s memorial scheme?

Cllr Glen Sanderson.

“We have a fantastic park in Gallagher Park, but we don’t seem to be on that list.”

Coun Sanderson explained that the council “couldn’t put something everywhere”.

The projects will be at:

Carlisle Park, Morpeth; Eastwoods Park, Prudhoe; Tyne Green, Hexham; Bolam Lake Country Park; Isabella Heap, Blyth; QEII Country Park, Ashington; East Cramlington Local Nature Reserve; Valley Park, Cramlington; Cleasewell Hill Park, Choppington; Two new community woodlands at Alnwick Queen’s Garden, Tweedmouth and Warkworth Beach.

Coun Christine Taylor, who represents the Bedlington Central ward, added: “What is in the budget for Bedlington? It would be really lovely to see something in it this year.”

She added she had been unable to support last year’s budget due to a lack of investment in the town.

Coun Sanderson responded: “I can’t remember. What we have done this year is found a large amount of money for Choppington.

“I have been asked to do something there for a number of years so we will deliver a large project there. If you want something done in Bedlington, tell me and if we can afford it, we will do it.”

Coun Taylor was angered by the response, and said: “I’ve been telling you what I want for the last two years since I was elected and for the 10 years I was part of West Bedlington Town Council.