Creatures great and small show their support for England ahead of the quarter-finals this weekend.

It's coming home! Four-legged football fans cheer on England ahead of Ukraine quarter-final clash

These exciteable England supporters are well and truly ready for the weekend’s quarter-finals.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:55 am

Ahead of the Three Lions’ match against Ukraine on Saturday, July 3 at 8pm, we called on our readers to share pictures of their own fluffy football fans flying the flag for the lads!

And if this lot are anything to go by, the North East’s animal kingdom certainly thinks it’s coming home after MANY years of hurt.

Looking to show your red-and-white pride for the quarter-final? Take some inspiration from these patriotic pooches and don’t forget to share your own pictures on our social media channels.

1. Nala

Nala shows off her kit ahead of the quarter-finals.

Photo: Kelly Rowe

2. Mitch

We can almost hear Mitch barking along to Three Lions ...

Photo: Nichola Clark

3. Poppy

This good girl is VERY happy to be watching the football.

Photo: Lorraine Hill

4. Jake

Jake just letting everyone know he's available for a game.

Photo: Beverley Scott

