Cinderella is written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who did Aladdin, Snow White and last year’s best-selling Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves.

This year’s festive extravaganza sees the return of some very familiar faces including popular dame Euan McIver as Twinkle Pinkleton and Emma Boyd as Tinkle Pinkleton, in the role of Cinderella’s stepsisters.

Also performing are Cameron Ivor (Ali Baba 22) as Prince Reginald, John Stenhouse as King Barty, newcomer Chloe Millar as Cinderella and the Maltings’ very own Ross Graham as Buttons, Wendy Payn as Pinkie Pinkleton and Charlotte Summers as Fairy Dandelion.

Euan McIver as Twinkle Pinkleton, left, and Chloe Millar as Cinderella and Cameron Ivor as Prince Reginald.

A spokesperson for The Maltings said: “Packed with magical moments and cracking comedy, Cinderella is suitable for everyone – making it a perfect treat for all the family.

“As always, our production team will be working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s panto sparkles, bringing laughter and joy and making memories for everyone to cherish long after the clock strikes midnight.”

Cinderella will be performed from December 9 to January 3, 2024, with a choice of matinee and evening performances and performances especially for schools.

The performance on Sunday, December 17 at noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.