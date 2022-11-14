It will soon be panto season in Berwick - oh yes, it will!
The Christmas season at The Maltings in Berwick is about to snowball into action as it prepares to welcome the cast and creative team into the building to begin the preparations for this year’s pantomime.
Written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you 2019’s bestselling Aladdin and 2021’s magical Snow White, Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves promises to provide plenty of laughs over the festive period.
This year’s extravaganza sees the return of some well-known faces including Euan McIver, The Maltings’ number one panto dame, in the role of beauty salon icon Bebe Beautiful.
Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves is a fresh new twist on the famous tale from the Arabian Nights and is suitable for everyone age two and older.
Most Popular
It will be performed at The Maltings between December 10 and 30 – with a choice of matinee and evening performances.
Ros Lamont, executive director at The Maltings, said: “Christmas at the Maltings is all about bringing friends and family together and we are so proud that our pantomime has become a such an important part of everyone’s Christmas traditions, and that our reputation for ringing in the joyful Christmas spirit is spreading across North Northumberland the Scottish Borders.
“Our production team and cast will be working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s panto extra special – packed with magical moments and cracking comedy, making memories for you to cherish long after the final curtain falls.”
For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/ali-baba-and-the-four-tea-thieves