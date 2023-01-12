The curtain will go up on their production of Snow White on Thursday, January 26 in the main hall at King Edward VI School, followed by two more evening shows and a matinee over the next two days.

New producer, script writer, director and choreographer Lee Brannigan has been brought in by the society to add his many years of stage professionalism to the show.

He says it will be a throwback to the pantomime traditions of a simple story well told, plenty of slapstick and knock-about fun, good tunes to sing along to and plenty of audience participation.

The cast of the Morpeth Pantomime Society production of Snow White.

Lee, who is known in the business as the North East’s ‘Mr Panto’, learned his craft as a professional entertainer on cruise ships and appeared in London West End shows – including the smash hit 42nd Street.

Joining show debutant Lee will be 15-year-old Eva Dunphy, who will be taking the title role for the first time, alongside Prince Charming played by Jane Pedersen.

They will be supported by many cast favourites from previous shows presented by the society.

Society stalwart Lucy Gammer said all the cast and crew are working so hard at rehearsals under Lee’s direction to make it a panto not to be missed.

She added: “We are confident that our production of Snow White is going to be the nearest thing to a professional panto that an amateur society can stage.”

The Thursday and Friday evening shows begin at 7pm, with a Saturday matinee at 1pm followed by a final performance starting at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £6 each, can be purchased via the panto Box Office, call 0333 6663366, or via the www.morpethpantomimesociety.com website.

Any proceeds from recent fundraising and programme sales will be split between two charities – 50 per cent will be donated to Coping with Cancer North East and 50 per cent will be donated to the Sandcastle Trust charity, which supports families with children living with a rare genetic disorder, in memory of Felix Davison from Morpeth.

