It has been an absolute honour to have been selected to represent the residents of the county of Northumberland as their civic head – and an extremely busy last seven months it has turned out to be as well.

There have been various roles from naming a boat in Berwick, attending the unveiling of a statue to local legend Jackie Charlton and presenting certificates to newly qualified social workers to attending events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and, more sadly, doing a reading for the service of remembrance for Her Majesty and then attending a proclamation of the new King.

I've attended events from Berwick to Hartlepool and all places in between. As an ex-teacher, I have loved doing assemblies at schools throughout our wonderful county. As an ex-firefighter, I was delighted to attend the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service awards night to honour those well deserving recipients.

Coun Trevor Cessford.

One of the main roles of my year is also to raise money for a local charity. I chose Tynedale Hospice at Home, a very worthy cause, and it is a pleasure to be working alongside them this year, as indeed it is to work alongside my fellow neighbouring ‘Civics’ to help them raise money for their charities as well.

Highlights of my year will always be attending events with any connection to the local armed forces regiments – who I am proud to give my full support to, whether they be freedom parades, remembrance day services or being invited to watch them display their skills on the ranges of Otterburn.

A final couple of high points must be meeting and talking to Brian Birnie from the Daft as a Brush charity, as well as the absolutely remarkable Kevin Sinfield who completed seven ultra marathons in seven days in aid of Motor Neurone Disease charities.

I look forward very much to being able to continue giving as much as I can to the role until I stand down in May next year.

