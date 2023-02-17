Paul Whittle joined the rescue charity almost a year ago as a trainee on two inshore lifeboats.

The IT manager had no maritime experience but, thanks to his dedication and hundreds of hours of practical and theory-based training – covering topics such as launch and recovery, using search and rescue radio equipment, chart work and local knowledge – he is now a fully-fledged crew member.

Trainee crew members are assessed on skills such as navigation, anchoring and veering.

Paul Whittle is the latest volunteer crew member to complete his training.

After completing his last assessment, he said: “It feels great to be part of an organisation like the RNLI.

"I felt a great accomplishment when I completed my training, but I couldn't have done it without the support and advice from the existing crew, and the amazing training carried out but the charity at its headquarters in Poole.

"It genuinely feels like you're part of one big team, regardless of your station.”

Paul Young, lifeboat operations manager at Blyth RNLI, said: “It's been fantastic to see Paul's commitment to becoming a competent crew member and I’m sure he'll now help the other trainees reach the same level as himself.

Paul showed a great deal of dedication throughout his training.

"Without volunteers like Paul, we wouldn't be able to continue the charity's work of saving lives at sea.”

Blyth RNLI is always on the lookout for people like Paul to join the team.