Irish Ambassador honours Northumberland football legend Jack Charlton

Ex Ireland manager Jack Charlton (l) and former player Paul McGrath before the International friendly match between Republic of Ireland and England in 2015. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ambassador of Ireland to Great Britain, His Excellency Adrian O’Neill, visited Newcastle recently where he made the special presentation.

During his meeting he met with Consul General of Ireland for the North England, Sarah Mangan, a courtesy call on Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cllr Habib Rahman, and a meeting with Mayor of North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll.

There was also a reception for the Irish community at the Tyneside Irish Centre where he presented the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad, awarded to Jack Charlton, to his son John Charlton.

The Award is presented by the President of Ireland to Irish citizens, or those of Irish heritage, as a means to recognise the contribution of members of the Irish diaspora.

Jack Charlton was bestowed with the award in recognition of his distinguished service to the Irish nation and its reputation abroad, and actively and demonstrably contributed to Ireland, its international reputation, and Irish communities abroad.

Ambassador O’Neill said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to make a formal presentation of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad to Jack Charlton’s family so close to his home place.

"It was also be special to have representatives of the Irish community, to whom Jack meant so much, present at the event.

“Jack managed the Irish senior men’s team for a decade from 1986 to 1996.

"At the time of his departure as manager he had earned honorary citizenship of Ireland after leading the Irish team to two World Cups and a European Championship, and inspiring unheard of public jubilation and a cultural confidence that touched everyone in Ireland”

The presentation follows on from an appearance by John Charlton on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, when Jack Charlton’s contribution to Irish football was acknowledged as part of a celebration of the centenary of the Football Association of Ireland.