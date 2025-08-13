Members of the public are being invited to enjoy the restored historic Cresswell Walled Garden this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is open daily from 10am to 6pm during the summer months and is freely accessible to everyone, including wheelchair users.

The invitation from members of the team came as they gathered at the site to celebrate the recent Best Coastal or Countryside Project accolade in the annual LOVE awards organised by Northumberland County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the second time that the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CPTCIO) won the award, the first time being three years ago following the restoration and opening to the public of the village’s 14th Century Pele Tower.

From left, Rexi Fraser, Steve Lowe, Bruce Fraser, Alex Pearson, Susan Baxter and Brenda Laing.

It was while the restoration of the Pele Tower was underway that volunteers began to also turn their attention to the derelict and overgrown half-acre walled garden, which was once part of the much larger kitchen gardens belonging to Cresswell Hall that dated back to the 1820s.

As well as significant money from the Heritage Lottery Fund, support was also received from a number of local partners including Parkdean Resorts – which runs the neighbouring Cresswell Towers Holiday Park, as well as owning the land on which both the Pele Tower and the walled garden are located.

The company offered the Cresswell CPTICO a 25-year lease for both sites as a peppercorn rent, as well as contributing £63,000 towards the cost of repair and restoration of the Pele Tower and the walled garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Lowe, who is the volunteer co-ordinator at the Cresswell Pele Tower and Walled Garden, said they were overjoyed to win the LOVE award for the garden and he estimates that over the past three or four years, volunteers have committed more than 20,000 hours of their own time to work in the garden.

He added: “What has been achieved here is all down to the wonderful people who have given up so much of their own time to transform what was truly an overgrown wilderness into a beautiful haven of peace and tranquillity that can be freely enjoyed by people of all ages.”

The features in the garden include new accessible footpaths, a Victorian glasshouse built on its original footprint, an orchard, a wildlife pond and a gazebo.