Investigation launched after man's body found in Bowes Court area of Blyth
Police have appealed for information after a man’s body was found in Blyth
He was discovered by officers after they were called to the Bowes Court area of Blyth shortly after midday yesterday (Thursday).
It is not known how the man died, or how old he was, and his death is so far being described as ‘unexplained’.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.10pm on Thursday, officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Bowes Court area of Blyth.
“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man who was confirmed as deceased at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
“Officers are currently treating the man’s death as unexplained.
"An investigation has been launched and officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230209-0406.”