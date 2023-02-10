Police cordoned off the residential area after the body was discovered.

He was discovered by officers after they were called to the Bowes Court area of Blyth shortly after midday yesterday (Thursday).

It is not known how the man died, or how old he was, and his death is so far being described as ‘unexplained’.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.10pm on Thursday, officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Bowes Court area of Blyth.

The man's body was found in Bowes Court, Blyth. Picture: Google

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man who was confirmed as deceased at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Officers are currently treating the man’s death as unexplained.

"An investigation has been launched and officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries.