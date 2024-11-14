Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency is working with partners to secure the future of an internationally-important population of native white clawed crayfish in the River Wansbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of September, it was discovered that around 70 of the endangered native species had been found dead in the River Wansbeck catchment – one of the last remaining strongholds of the species.

It has since been established through extensive surveys that native crayfish displaying similar symptoms – unusual orange patches on their shell – are widespread across the Wansbeck catchment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crayfish displaying similar symptoms have also been discovered in the rivers South Tyne and Rede, which are in the neighbouring River Tyne catchment, and the River Pont, which is in the River Blyth catchment.

An example of the symptoms being displayed in the native crayfish.

Over the coming days, the Environment Agency will remove visibly healthy native crayfish from the River Wansbeck at the National Trust’s Wallington estate and from Northumbrian Water’s Hallington Reservoirs – which are near Matfen and in the Tyne catchment.

Sarah Jennings, area environment manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said: “There’s a lot we still don’t know about what is happening to the white clawed crayfish in the area and our inquiries will continue.

“But what we can do now is build on work that has already taken place through the Northumberland Crayfish Partnership to protect the future of this species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the support of our partners, we will carry out rescues to move some crayfish into quarantine so they can be monitored and, if healthy, released back into the wild in future.”

Rescues from the River Wansbeck at Wallington have now started.

Females carrying eggs – known as ‘berried’ females – will be kept in tanks at Northumberland Zoo, which has the facilities to rear the young and release them in the future.

Males and females will also be quarantined by the National Trust in tanks at Wallington. They will be monitored for a minimum of three months to ensure they do not develop symptoms before being released into safe ‘ark’ sites in the future.

The public and especially river users are being urged to follow the Check, Clean and Dry advice to prevent the spread of symptoms.

If people see any crayfish, alive or dead, leave it where it is and report it immediately to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.