Emily Iles delivers equipment to tackle giant hogweed to Craig Duke, head boatman at the Upper Merton beat on the River Tweed. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

The plants – which include giant hogweed, Himalayan balsam, Japanese knotweed and American skunk cabbage – can damage river habitats and even pose a danger to human health.

Each year, as the growing season begins, a network of dozens of specially trained local people including anglers, boatmen and other river and nature enthusiasts, are called on to help locate and root out these invasive plant species.

Tweed Forum’s invasive species project officer Emily Iles is currently in the process of delivering equipment to volunteers in readiness for this year’s growing season.

She said: “Our work tackling these non-native invasive plants couldn’t be done without the support of our amazing volunteers, who really go the extra mile to help improve the river environment and provide multiple ecological benefits.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their support and that of the local community who report plant sightings that our teams can then deal with.”

Tweed Forum is again encouraging members of the public to report sightings of giant hogweed, as well as other key invasive plant species.

Images and information to aid identification are available at https://tweedforum.org/our-work/projects/tweed-invasives-project – giant hogweed should not be touched.