Internet upgrade helps historic Bamburgh Castle connect with the modern age

It has sought to modernise its connectivity with the help of Dunedin IT to ensure visitors can access the digital world we now live in.

Will Douglas, visitor service manager at Bamburgh Castle, explained: “Our internet infrastructure was about 25 years old, so you can imagine the challenges we had; it would regularly drop, and we couldn’t accept card payments in the shop, ticket office, or tea-room, which had a huge impact on the visitor experience. It was a constant uphill battle.

"However, the upgraded fibre internet and newly installed structured cabling is very reliable and has made a big difference already.”

Bamburgh Castle.

Dunedin IT’s connectivity work supports Bamburgh Castle’s recent rebrand and move towards becoming one of Northumberland’s best days out.

Over the past two years, the estate has begun offering activities including cinema nights, crafts, and children’s activities to encourage a wider range of visitors to visit the castle.

Will added: “Our new activities are really only possible thanks to the superfast fibre.

"We recently launched a new interpretation project that relies heavily on the upgraded connection.

"Now that we've got the infrastructure in place, we can really push the boundaries in terms of adding the wow factor for visitors.”

Dunedin IT director Rory McEwan said: “A reliable internet connection is vital is for all tourist destinations and we work in partnership with our customers to achieve their vision.

"For Bamburgh Castle we designed and deliver a digital future that will further enhance the visitor experience in future.

"We’re proud to play a role in helping Bamburgh Castle, and other leisure and tourist destinations, dream bigger.”