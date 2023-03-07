International Women's Day: Nine Northumberland women who've achieved great things

1 . Grace Darling, lifesaver

Perhaps one of Northumberland's most famous women, Grace Darling is a national treasure. She became a 19th century icon following her heroic rescue of survivors from the SS Forfarshire, which ran aground off the Northumberland coast in 1838. Today she's honoured in the popular Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh.

Photo: The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks.