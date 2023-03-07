International Women's Day: Nine Northumberland women who've achieved great things

From being icons of women’s rights to one of the world’s greatest footballers, many Northumberland women have made a mark on history.
International Women’s Day, March 8, is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and raising awareness about discrimination.
To celebrate, we’re highlighting just some of the notable figures from Northumberland who’ve made their mark.
1. Grace Darling, lifesaver
Perhaps one of Northumberland's most famous women, Grace Darling is a national treasure. She became a 19th century icon following her heroic rescue of survivors from the SS Forfarshire, which ran aground off the Northumberland coast in 1838. Today she's honoured in the popular Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh.
Photo: The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks.
2. Lucy Bronze, footballer
Regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, Berwick-born Lucy started her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town before joining Blyth. She now plays for French side Olympique Lyon and has virtually made the England number two shirt her own.
Photo: usergenerated
3. Josephine Elizabeth Butler, social reformer
Milfield's Josephine Butler was one of Britain’s greatest social reformers who spent a lifetime campaigning for social causes and women’s rights in the 19th century. Most famously, the devout Christian feminist, activist, writer and democrat was pivotal in the battle against the Contagious Diseases Acts and successfully campaigned for the raising of the age of consent from 13 to 16.
Photo: Elliott & Fry
4. Jane Percy, The Duchess of Northumberland,
One of Northumberland's most-respected residents, the Scottish-born Duchess is a passionate ambassador of her adopted home. A patron and supporter of many charities, she is also well-known for the spectacular redevelopment of The Alnwick Garden, a significant boost to the local economy. In 2009 she was appointed Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland by Queen Elizabeth II - the first woman to receive this distinction.
Photo: WPA Pool