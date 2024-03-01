International nurses celebrate 20 years at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Nurses from hospitals in Singapore and the Philippines were recruited in 2004 and assigned to a hospital in the region whilst working under a mentor to create a portfolio of clinical practice before becoming fully qualified.
Ruthie Cuaycong, a nurse practitioner who was recruited 20 years ago said: “It felt so great listening to everyone’s stories, and it was heart-warming having the opportunity to catch up.
“Two of my closest friends today are those who I shared accommodation with when I first came.”
Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals and executive director for surgery and community services, said: “To see first-hand the bonds that they have formed with one another over the last 20 years is something special.
“I am proud that our trust celebrates a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the society we live in today.”