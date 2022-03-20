Sunday, March 20 is the UN's International Day of Happiness and this year, people are being reminded that their actions matter and we can all play a part in bringing more compassion into the world.

As the world works to spread happiness by sharing positive messages, connecting with loved ones and supporting good causes where possible, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their happy places across Northumberland.

From a trip to the seaside to an afternoon in nature, here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. Holy Island Helen Johnson: "Holy Island, so special." Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Beadnell Iain Hedley said: "Beadnell beach and a walk around the Point. It's been with me since childhood. 50+ years." Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Alnmouth Diane Raybould: "Alnmouth beach opposite Church Hill were my husband proposed to me." Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Bamburgh Helen Trotman said: "Bamburgh Beach. Walking along here I just feel at home even though I actually live 250 miles away. I can forget everything except for just being there, a walk on Bamburgh has helped me through tough times including the loss of my Dad." Photo: Jane Coltman