Interesting trip to fire station for 9th Berwick Rainbows and Brownies
This included seeing the equipment that is used and learning about the importance of smoke alarms.
A spokeswoman for the groups said: “Freya’s dad James told us that a firefighter does more than put out fires and asked the girls what else they think they do. They suggested helping at car crashes and rescuing a cat from a tree.
“James then demonstrated the equipment that has to be worn to keep firefighters safe when they go into dangerous situations and told us the air tank lasts for only 30 minutes.
“We went out to see the fire engines, the equipment they carry and climbed aboard.
“Freya made her Rainbow Promise at the fire station and we made a special card to thank James, Kyle and all the brave firefighters who serve our community in Berwick.”
