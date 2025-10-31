Destination Tweed project director, Luke Fisher (centre) with the story-gathering team from Jo Scott Heritage Engagement.

Residents from north Northumberland and the south of Scotland are being invited to share their stories and love of the River Tweed.

The Destination Tweed project team want the tales to help entertain, educate and inspire visitors who come to experience the new River Tweed Trail when it is completed in 2028.

River-related tales, memories and interesting facts about the Tweed and its surroundings, told through the voices of those who know it best, will be used to inspire interpretation materials along the 113-mile Trail route from Moffat, near the source, to Berwick, where the river meets the sea.

This part of Destination Tweed’s Tweed Stories initiative is being managed by Jo Scott Heritage Engagement.

In addition to collecting stories in-person, the team has opened an online archive at https://destinationtweed.org/stories/ where people can directly upload stories that they think might be of interest.

Sophie Gartshore, Destination Tweed communications and digital content manager, said: “The new Tweed Stories online community archive will be a celebration of the river’s rich heritage, nature and people.

"As well as being a fascinating resource for local people, the stories will be used to develop digital content and interpretation materials for users of the River Tweed Trail and help us provide them with a rich, authentic visitor experience.

"We hope that anyone who loves the Tweed and its surroundings and who has a contribution they’d like to share will come forward to help us tell the story of one of the country’s most scenic and culturally rich rivers.”

Destination Tweed is being delivered by Tweed Forum.