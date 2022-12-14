A newly-released report shows that the male Category C prison near Acklington was seen to be safer than during the last inspection in 2017, with only 12% of prisoners now feeling unsafe.

Despite this, the provision of meaningful work, education and training continued to be lacking like in previous years.

Inspectors were particularly disappointed with the limited rehabilitative opportunities given to prisoners and claimed the prison had a poor oversight of public protection.

HMP Northumberland is located near Acklington.

Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, said: “Overall, we found Northumberland to be a settled and reasonably decent prison. Leaders were capable and visible and had analysed the prisons strengths and weaknesses adequately.

"However, staff shortages, attrition and levels of absenteeism were a concern, and some staff suggested to us that they felt their well-being had been neglected.”

The report found that violent incidents were thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action was taken as a result. Although work to prevent self-harm and suicide was being rightly prioritised, inspectors found that not all life-threatening acts of self-harm had been investigated by the prison leaders.

Mr Taylor claimed that the prison had “lost its way” in rehabilitation and release planning, which should be a focus of any Category C prison.

Inspectors concluded that staff shortages had severely impacted the prison’s ability to fulfil the crucial function. Unemployed prisoners made up a fifth of the 1,335 prisoners serving time during the inspection, who had only two hours out of cell daily, compared with seven hours a day unlocked for those in purposeful activity.

The report showed there were too few places in education and attendance was low. Ofsted reported that the overall quality of education, skills, and work activity ‘required improvement’.

