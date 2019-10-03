Inquests into deaths of rugby players in Sri Lanka are set to conclude today
Inquests into the deaths of two Durham rugby players during a tour of Sri Lanka are set to conclude.
Thomas Andrew Howard, 25, and Thomas Reed Baty, 26, known as Tom, were both found suffering from serious respiratory failure in their hotel rooms on May 13 last year after a Saturday night out in capital city Colombo.
Mr Howard died that Sunday morning while on the way to hospital while Mr Baty died on Tuesday, May 15, in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The pair were visiting the country as part of a team called Clem Pirates linked to Durham City rugby club.
The touring party were playing rugby matches and carrying out charity work.
Inquests into their deaths opened last year at County Durham and Darlington Coroners’ Court and heard that players visited a nightclub called Cleopatras after one game before returning to their hotel between 2am-3am.
The cases, which are due to resume on Thursday, October 3, were then adjourned as police in this country had requested further evidence from the authorities in Sri Lanka.
This included witness statements, CCTV, photographs and transcripts of interviews.
Durham City RFC president Richard Wilkinson said at the time that the pair “hold a special place in our rugby family” and added: "On behalf of all members and friends of the DCRFC family we would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families of Thomas Howard and Tom Baty."