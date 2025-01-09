Inquest hears former rugby star Tom Voyce's car was found in 7ft of water in Northumberland
The 43-year-old’s Toyota Hilux was swept away while he tried to drive across Abberwick ford on the River Aln during Storm Darragh.
Coroner Andrew Hetherington, opening an inquest at County Hall in Morpeth, said Mr Voyce was last seen at around 11.45pm on Saturday, December 7 when he left the Queen’s Head pub in Glanton. His wife Anna reported him missing the next morning.
Mr Voyce’s body was found in deep water on December 12 by a member of UK Search and Rescue at Old Abberwick Mill, Mr Hetherington said.
The coroner adjourned the inquest and the hearing will conclude on April 1.
Mr Voyce won nine caps for England and played for Bath, Wasps and Gloucester before retiring in 2013.
He relocated to Northumberland from London in 2019 and set up a business, Trevow Vegetation Management.
