Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The car of former England rugby player Tom Voyce was found in seven feet of water, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old’s Toyota Hilux was swept away while he tried to drive across Abberwick ford on the River Aln during Storm Darragh.

Coroner Andrew Hetherington, opening an inquest at County Hall in Morpeth, said Mr Voyce was last seen at around 11.45pm on Saturday, December 7 when he left the Queen’s Head pub in Glanton. His wife Anna reported him missing the next morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Voyce’s body was found in deep water on December 12 by a member of UK Search and Rescue at Old Abberwick Mill, Mr Hetherington said.

Tom Voyce.

The coroner adjourned the inquest and the hearing will conclude on April 1.

Mr Voyce won nine caps for England and played for Bath, Wasps and Gloucester before retiring in 2013.

He relocated to Northumberland from London in 2019 and set up a business, Trevow Vegetation Management.