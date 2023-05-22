The Newcastle-based hospitality firm, formerly based in Alnwick, made the list and was thrilled that efforts to improve staff happiness have been recognised.

Liz Robertson, people director, said: “We’re delighted that our people are enjoying their time with ICG and that we have been officially recognised as a great place to work as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Making people happy is what we are about and that extends to our own too.

Liz Robertson, people director at the Inn Collection Group.

“With our headcount set to rise to 2,000 people by the end of this year, we are going to need to develop too so we can continue to make people happy and I am really excited by what we have planned.”