Inn Collection Group named as one of the best places to work in the UK by The Sunday Times

The Inn Collection Group has been recognised as one of the best places to work in the UK in a recent Sunday Times guide.

By Charlie Watson
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

The Newcastle-based hospitality firm, formerly based in Alnwick, made the list and was thrilled that efforts to improve staff happiness have been recognised.

Liz Robertson, people director, said: “We’re delighted that our people are enjoying their time with ICG and that we have been officially recognised as a great place to work as a result.

“Making people happy is what we are about and that extends to our own too.

Liz Robertson, people director at the Inn Collection Group.Liz Robertson, people director at the Inn Collection Group.
Liz Robertson, people director at the Inn Collection Group.
“With our headcount set to rise to 2,000 people by the end of this year, we are going to need to develop too so we can continue to make people happy and I am really excited by what we have planned.”

Its venues include The Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick, The Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses, The Amble Inn, The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal and The Commissioner’s Quay Inn, Blyth.

