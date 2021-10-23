Rescue teams from Berwick Coastguard dealing with an injured casualty.

The Coastguard helicopter was called in to assist with the rescue of the casualty who had an injured leg.

A statement posted on social media said: “When we arrived on scene it quickly became clear that the casualty had been knocked into the water and had managed to drag themselves to safety before shouting for help.

"We administered first aid to the casualty and stabilised their condition until the arrival of an ambulance. The casualty was later winched to safety by Coastguard Helicopter, Rescue 199.”

The Coastguard also served a warning about the dangers of climbing on rocks close to the sea.

The statement added: “We would strongly advise that you never climb the rocks around our coastline alone. If you are injured and fall into the water, as happened today, it may be impossible to save yourself and/or raise the alarm.

"In this instance, the casualty had a very lucky escape. Also, carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof case could make all the difference if you need to summon help.”

Anyone who sees a person in danger on the coastline or in the sea is urged to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

