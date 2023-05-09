The information board, designed by Peter Blood of The Osprey Company based in Etal, was unveiled by Mrs CE Orpwood, niece of the late Elizabeth De Clermont.

In 1977, Mrs De Clermont – formerly of Morris Hall – generously donated a field to the village as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee that year.

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, Norham Parish Council undertook a ‘refresh’ of the field. It was also partly necessitated by the damage caused by Storm Arwen to the trees in the field.

The damaged trees were cleared, seven silver birches were planted (one for each decade of the Queen’s reign), the goal posts were resized, repainted and repositioned, and the benches around the field were all renovated and repainted – all this work was carried out by volunteers.

In addition, an eye-catching new name sign was designed and donated to the village by John Grahamslaw.

The board explains the history of the field so that future generations will be aware of the origin of the name. Mrs Orpwood also planted an oak tree to commemorate the death of the Queen last September.

George Straughen, chairman of Norham Parish Council, said: “Local people have put a huge amount of time and effort into sorting out the Jubilee Field, which is used by residents and visitors alike.

