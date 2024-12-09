Santa also kept his promise to come along to the hall and children were able to visit him in his grotto throughout the day.

Twenty plus stalls, supporting local and national charities, included Marie Curie and the Guide Dogs Association and the RNLI, local craftsman selling created jewellery and knitted and sewn garments, with local artists showing their skills, and a stone mason brought a new expertise for visitors to enjoy.

In addition, two local authors sold their latest books.

Berwick Rotary Club’s acting President, Michael Gallico, said: “Given the bad weather, we had no choice but to cancel the outdoors market for the safety of both stallholders and their goods and of the public, many of whom travel long distances to the market.

“Even so, the indoors market was busy and welcomed the Mayor and Civic Party, and many familiar faces from the town.

“Berwick Rotary is very grateful to everyone who braved the weather to support traders and the market – not only has the club been able to provide the traditional tree and lights, but it will again be supporting families in financial need at Christmas.”

Refreshments were provided by a loyal band of helpers who enjoyed the festive atmosphere and the smell of freshly made bacon buns.

