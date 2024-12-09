There were a range of stalls in Berwick Town Hall. Picture by Alan Hughes.placeholder image
There were a range of stalls in Berwick Town Hall. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Indoor only, but Berwick Christmas Market still gets plenty of support

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 15:36 BST
The Christmas Market organised by Berwick Rotary Club had to be curtailed due to the bad weather, but plenty of residents showed their support by going along to the remaining stalls in Berwick Town Hall.

Santa also kept his promise to come along to the hall and children were able to visit him in his grotto throughout the day.

Twenty plus stalls, supporting local and national charities, included Marie Curie and the Guide Dogs Association and the RNLI, local craftsman selling created jewellery and knitted and sewn garments, with local artists showing their skills, and a stone mason brought a new expertise for visitors to enjoy.

In addition, two local authors sold their latest books.

Berwick Rotary Club’s acting President, Michael Gallico, said: “Given the bad weather, we had no choice but to cancel the outdoors market for the safety of both stallholders and their goods and of the public, many of whom travel long distances to the market.

“Even so, the indoors market was busy and welcomed the Mayor and Civic Party, and many familiar faces from the town.

“Berwick Rotary is very grateful to everyone who braved the weather to support traders and the market – not only has the club been able to provide the traditional tree and lights, but it will again be supporting families in financial need at Christmas.”

Refreshments were provided by a loyal band of helpers who enjoyed the festive atmosphere and the smell of freshly made bacon buns.

Pipers at the entrance to Berwick Town Hall.

1. Berwick Christmas Market 2024

Pipers at the entrance to Berwick Town Hall. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Berwick's Civic Party pictured at the event.

2. Berwick Christmas Market 2024

Berwick's Civic Party pictured at the event. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Tasty treats were available at the event.

3. Berwick Christmas Market 2024

Tasty treats were available at the event. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
A group of people enjoying refreshments in the Town Hall.

4. Berwick Christmas Market 2024

A group of people enjoying refreshments in the Town Hall. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RNLI
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice