Individuals and organisations recognised at Berwick Mayor's Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Community Crew led by Debra Jerdan volunteered to clean the cars of the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group. They have been doing this each week for the past year.
Thiago Ferreira and Camila Rodrigues own and manage TF Fitness in Woolmarket. First founded in 2013, this has now developed into the only 24-hour gym in Berwick – providing a range of fitness classes, consultations, personal training and exercise rehabilitation programmes.
The Spittal Variety Group amateur dramatic group has entertained Berwick audiences for more than 63 years and members have received many accolades over the years.
Ticket prices are kept to a reasonable amount and donations for charity are collected.
Nancy Steel was nominated by the Mayor for her on-stage performances with Spittal Variety Group and for all the young people she has taught and inspired to take up Highland Dancing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.