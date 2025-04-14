Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Town Council recently held its annual Mayor’s Awards ceremony to highlight outstanding individuals and organisations for their exemplary contributions to the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Crew led by Debra Jerdan volunteered to clean the cars of the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group. They have been doing this each week for the past year.

Thiago Ferreira and Camila Rodrigues own and manage TF Fitness in Woolmarket. First founded in 2013, this has now developed into the only 24-hour gym in Berwick – providing a range of fitness classes, consultations, personal training and exercise rehabilitation programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spittal Variety Group amateur dramatic group has entertained Berwick audiences for more than 63 years and members have received many accolades over the years.

The 2025 award recipients with Berwick Mayor John Robertson.

Ticket prices are kept to a reasonable amount and donations for charity are collected.

Nancy Steel was nominated by the Mayor for her on-stage performances with Spittal Variety Group and for all the young people she has taught and inspired to take up Highland Dancing.