A total of 43 individuals and community groups were nominated in total across the six award categories.

During the ceremony, the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum – which worked in partnership with Community Foundation North East on the awards – announced the winners and runners-up as follows.

Grassroots Award: The winner of this accolade was Andy’s Man Club Berwick. The initiative was founded in memory of Andrew Roberts, who tragically took his own life at 23. Andy’s Man Club Berwick provides peer support to men 18 and over every Monday evening at Border Links.

The runner-up for this award was Berwick Stroke Club.

Project/Organisation of the Year: Berwick and District Cancer Support Group launched Butterfly Touch in August 2024 to offer holistic support for individuals currently in cancer treatment or within 24 months of completing treatment. The programme was initially a six-month pilot but has become permanent due to its success.

The runner-up for this award was The Maltings Volunteer Exhibition Guide programme.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Since the closure of Jusrol in 2016, Ian Beresford has dedicated much of his time to supporting local charities including Spittal Improvement Trust, Coastwatch, Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels and Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

The runner-up for this award was Bobbie Minshull.

Commercial Business Support Award: As well as raising money for various charities, The Masons Arms in Norham owned by Linda and James Tomlinson has offered support to locals in need such as finding homes for people, delivering meals to families housebound with health challenges and disabilities and assisting those with the challenges of living with dementia or who have had a stroke.

The runner-up for this award was Tweedmouth Service Station.

Young Person or Youth Group Volunteers of the Year Award: In addition to providing sports opportunities, Berwick Rangers Juniors regularly hold fundraising events such as raffles for Euro 2024 and have raised £380 for Friends of Dementia. They also collect for the local food bank at Christmas and have introduced their junior players to community benefit activities.

Lady Rose Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award: Following a long career in education, Margaret Shaw served as a magistrate and a governor at Berwick Middle School.

She was a driving force behind the Berwick in Bloom Society, working alongside her late husband Bernard. She is also actively involved in numerous societies and is a familiar and encouraging presence at charity fundraising events across the area.

Runner-up was awarded to Kay Gardiner and Eileen Duncan.

1 . NNVF Awards 2025 Presentation of the Project/Organisation of the Year Award to Berwick and District Cancer Support Group for Butterfly Touch. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . NNVF Awards 2025 Presentation of the Volunteer of the Year Award to Ian Beresford. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . NNVF Awards 2025 Presentation of the Commercial Business Support Award to The Masons Arms in Norham. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales