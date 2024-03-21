Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 recipients of the accolades, which celebrate the dedication and commitment of those who tirelessly work towards making the town a better place and those from Berwick who have achieved eminence nationally and internationally, were as follows.

The residents of Roddam Court, Tweedmouth, who raise funds for charity every Christmas by installing a spectacular display of lights around their homes and gardens.

The staff of Cubs & Kits Daycare Nursery and Pre-School in Tweedmouth who, despite no budget for it, created an outdoor play area for their children made from recycled materials.

Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick, with residents of Roddam Court.

Gordon Campbell, who is one of Britain’s leading trombone players. Berwick-born Gordon is recognised for his many years teaching and inspiring young players.

Stephen Young, Professor of International Business at the University of Strathclyde. A posthumous award was made to Professor Young who, through his distinguished international career and passion to create a better world, never forgot his Berwick roots.

Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick, said: “This year’s recipients represented a diverse range of fields – including childcare, charity fundraising, music and academia – but they are united by their efforts to support others and inspire positive change.”