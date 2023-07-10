Kit Matthews from Retford in Nottinghamshire thought he was visiting the coastal castle - a location in the new Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny movie - for a family day out.

But the castle team had a surprise in store for six-year-old Kit and presented him with a signed photograph from Harrison Ford who plays the iconic professor in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Kit touched the hearts of castle staff – and Hollywood legend Harrison Ford - when they were tagged in a social media post of Kit while he was recovering from a heart transplant in 2021, then aged four.

Bamburgh Castle's Claire Watson-Armstrong presents Indiana Jones fan Kit Matthews with a signed photo of Harrison Ford.

An obsession with Indiana Jones helped plucky Kit crack the whip to recovery.

Bamburgh Castle events and weddings assistant Sally Larkin said: “When a certain adventure movie was being filmed here during 2021, we were tagged in a video of Kit taking his first steps in hospital dressed as his favourite action man, Indiana Jones with the trademark hat and whip.

“We were so moved by Kit’s bravery that we decided to do our best to arrange something special for him. With Disney Studio UK’s help we managed to get Kit a personalised, signed photo from Harrison Ford, who was also touched by Kit’s story.

“We contacted Kit’s parents and finally got to meet this lovely family and give Kit his special gift.”

Indiana Jones fan Kit Matthews during his hospital recovery.

Sally added: “We are so pleased to say that Kit is happy and healthy today, living a normal life along with his brother Monty and amazing parents and grandparents.”

Kit is due to honour his donor by taking part in the British Transplant Games to raise funds for CHUF who support children born with or who develop heart conditions and their families.

CHUF supports children and families who receive treatment at the Children’s Heart Unit based at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and the many other hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North of England.

