A restaurant that will offer award-winning modern Indian cuisine in Morpeth has announced that it will be opening soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Le Raaj reached an agreement with the owner of Elm House to move into the building. This will add to the restaurants run by the family-owned business in Chester-le-Street and Sedgefield.

Traditional dishes will be available, but there will also be dishes with a very modern twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Le Raaj Facebook page, the restaurant said: “We’re so excited to welcome you in! While we don’t have an official opening date just yet, we promise it’s coming soon – and we can’t wait to share it with you!

The new restaurant will be called Savoy by Le Raaj.

“Stay tuned for updates and get ready for some seriously delicious eats!”

Jaspers and Novo have come and gone since the former RAFA Club building in the Wellway area of Morpeth was converted for a change of use a few years ago.

The renovations to turn the property into Savoy by Le Raaj include a new kitchen, new bars and new flooring and coverings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to what people can expect, the new restaurant has previously said that “it will suit the people or Morpeth right down to a tee as they will have a very high-quality upmarket restaurant on their doorstep”.

The restaurant scene in Morpeth has been in the news a number of times over the last 12 months. For example, it was announced that the Tomahawk Steakhouse restaurant in the Market Place will re-open shortly after having to close last year due to significant ceiling damage.

In addition, Sambuca opened at 7 Newmarket (the former Primo Piano premises) last November.