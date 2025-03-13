Indian restaurant Le Raaj set to open in Morpeth in spring

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
A restaurant that will offer award-winning modern Indian cuisine in Morpeth has provided an update in relation to when it will open.

Last year, Le Raaj reached an agreement with the owner of Elm House to move into the building. This will add to the restaurants run by the family-owned business in Chester-le-Street and Sedgefield.

Traditional dishes will be available, but there will also be dishes with a very modern twist.

Jaspers and Novo have come and gone since the former RAFA Club building in the Wellway area of Morpeth was converted for a change of use a few years ago.

The restaurant will be located in Elm House. Image courtesy of Le Raaj.placeholder image
The restaurant will be located in Elm House. Image courtesy of Le Raaj.

The renovations include a new kitchen, new bars and new flooring and coverings, with work on-going to transform the interior of the property.

Rez from Le Raaj said that the team did not want to rush things and the current month of Ramadan is being taken into account.

He added: “There have been one or two challenges such as needing to upgrade the gas piping, but we have overcome them and the current plan is to open during spring.

“We feel that Le Raaj will suit the people or Morpeth right down to a tee as they will have a very high quality upmarket restaurant on their doorstep.

“We are confident that it will become one of the prime places to eat in Morpeth, especially as we will have a menu to attract people of all ages.”

