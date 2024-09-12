Indian restaurant Le Raaj coming to Morpeth in building that used to be operated by Novo
Le Raaj has reached an agreement with the owner of Elm House, with an opening date to be announced in due course.
This will add to the restaurants run by the family-owned business in Chester-le-Street and Sedgefield.
The interior will be given a facelift – which will include new bars upstairs and downstairs, a new kitchen and new furniture and furnishings.
Traditional dishes will be available, but there will also be dishes with a very modern twist.
Owner Rezwan Ahmed said: “Morpeth is a very upmarket location and we’re delighted to be coming to the town because it suits what we do. We provide a five-star fine dining service.
“Our cuisine is what Morpeth is screaming out for and hopefully the people of the town will support us as much as they can.
“As well as the subdued lighting and comfortable furnishings, we will provide large open and airy facilities so people coming to Le Raaj can expect to dine in style.
“We want to give back to the communities we are in and so we will be employing people from the local area and we will be looking to link-up with a local charity.”
Jaspers and Novo have come and gone since the former RAFA Club building in the Wellway area of Morpeth was converted for a change of use a few years ago.
David Nicholson of Zonic Holdings Limited said: “I am delighted to announce that the restaurant group Le Raaj have concluded lease terms with ourselves to open another one of their successful Indian restaurants at Elm House in Morpeth.
“We believe that their quality and sophistication will be greatly appreciated by Morpethians and will help provide yet another diverse and distinctive restaurant venue within our vibrant town centre.
“Although we had inquiries from other existing restaurateurs about leasing Elm House, Le Raaj was the only genuine operator that we felt had the knowledge, experience, commitment and, more importantly, the product that we felt would succeed in Morpeth and after my wife and I visited their Chester Moor (Chester-le-Street) restaurant, our instincts were more that justified – the food was delicious and their service exceptional.
“We wish Le Raaj every success with their new Morpeth restaurant.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.