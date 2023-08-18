The accolades acknowledge the best of the country’s curry industry. Both establishments were entered into the competition by votes from their customers.

Morpeth Tandoori, in Chantry Place, and owner Abdul Muhit have become popular fixtures in the community and last year, Mr Muhit opened his flagship restaurant in Cramlington – Dhamaka – alongside his nephew Abdul Salam.

At the awards, Dhamaka won the ‘New Restaurant of the Year’ title and Morpeth Tandoori was crowned Takeaway of the Year for the North East.

The Team from Dhamaka and Morpeth Tandoori, pictured with the English Curry Awards host, holding both awards.

The competition was tough as there were 10 finalists in each category.

Mr Salam said: “It is an honour to bring these awards back home. Cramlington and Morpeth deserve recognition for many reasons and we hope these

awards help to put our towns on the map.

“I cannot thank our community enough for their support, they deserve these awards.”

Mr Muhit, who was thrilled to win both these awards, added: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past 40 years and I say that from my heart.

“Community is everything to me and I am so pleased to be able to bring these awards back to the people who deserve them.”

Both Morpeth Tandoori and Dhamaka expect to be busy over the next few weeks and advise calling to book a table or order food plenty of time in advance.