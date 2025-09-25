Cllr Rachael Hogg organised the first Mayor of Morpeth Golf Competition in aid of her chosen charity and an impressive total was raised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 13 mixed ability teams of four took part in the event at Morpeth Golf Club and played a round of Texas scramble.

The day was a resounding success, with £1,740 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support. The total amount since the fundraising started in May 2025 is now more than £7,000 – all of the money raised will be ringfenced for the new Macmillan Hub at Wansbeck General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams returned to the club’s function room following their round for hot roast beef and gravy baps with chips and the awards presentation ceremony, raffle and auction.

Cllr Rachael Hogg, centre, with fellow Mayor's fundraising committee members Steph Hogg (sister, left) and Catherine Lister (mother).

The winning team with an impressive score of 56 points was, Team 3, 'The Glorious Gayners and Curly Tops', captained by Andy Gayner.

There were other prizes awarded for best team name, nearest the pin, hole in one (which nobody won), most balls lost by an individual player (nine balls) and the last placed team.

The event was sponsored by Winn Electrical Services, which meant every penny raised went directly to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hogg said: “We all had a fun day and the weather gods smiled upon us as we enjoyed a dry competition after two days of torrential rain and even a yellow storm alert.

“Morpeth Golf Club were amazing hosts. Deputy manager Cheryl Cairns and her team looked after us brilliantly.

“Twelve golf clubs in Northumberland and Tyneside donated us a four-ball voucher for their respective clubs and this helped us to raise the huge total.

“My Macmillan team (mum, sister and daughter) sold the Mayor’s jam and helped me organise everything on the day. I have to confess to knowing absolutely nothing about golf, so I was very appreciative of my Deputy Mayor, Cllr Wendy Fail’s, advice and support.

“It was wonderful to meet all of the players and see so many new faces supporting the Mayor’s charity. Everybody was very generous and I hope this can become an annual event for future mayors.”