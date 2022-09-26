It is still a horticultural show but it has developed and adapted to be more inclusive with sections for photography, art, baking and produce, seen side by side with fruit, vegetables, flowers and flower arranging.

What is also impressive is the collaboration with Belford Primary School exhibiting hand written poems and artwork. This encourages children to enter the other sections dedicated to them including vegetable growing, baking and model making.

Janet Flynn, treasurer of the show committee, said: “We’ve had the largest number of children’s entries for years which is fabulous.”

Local community groups were able to promote themselves and raise funds, such as BellView Resource Centre, Belford Primary School and Berwick Red Squirrels Group.

Other local businesses had an outlet for selling items such as baking, drinks, crafts and photographs.

A new venture this year was a dog show and this was a huge success.

Competition was stiff in all sections but Jet, a rescue greyhound, was declared best in show to the delight of his owner Wall Wallace. Organiser Janet Peel was delighted with the response to this new venture.

Organising such an event takes time, effort and money. Many local people, businesses and groups sponsored the event making it possible.

Janet West, chairperson of the show committee, said: “Without the financial backing of local people we could not run the show so we are very grateful for everybody’s support, both for sponsorship and turning up on the day. There are many volunteers who help without whom we could not put on the show. Their help is invaluable.”

1. Flower arranging D Hare won the Mrs D McDonald Salver for Flower Arranging. Photo: David Lewis Photo Sales

2. Belford Show 12.jpg Some of the dog show participants. Photo: Tony Broom Photo Sales

3. Art Entries in the art classes. Photo: Tony Broom Photo Sales

4. Flowers M Tinnion won the Miss C J H Sanderson Cup for Flowers. Photo: David Lewis Photo Sales